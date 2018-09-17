Emmys host Michael Che says the only white people who thank Jesus at award shows are Republicans, 'ex-crackheads'

The 70th Annual Emmy Awards kicked off with a slew of political jokes and jabs as expected. But one remark from co-host Michael Che left many viewers upset.

During Che's opening monologue with his fellow "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost, Che explained that his mother would not be watching the show on Monday night.

"My mother is not watching," Che said. "She says she doesn’t like watching white award shows because you guys don’t thank Jesus enough."

He continued, "That’s true. The only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads."

The joke didn't sit well with some viewers who took to Twitter to complain.

"Okay @DaytimeEmmys #MichaelChe I am not a Republican neither an ex- crack head do I get to thank #Jesus according to your standards? I’m a believer any and WILL thank JESUS! Really bad writing," one user wrote.

"More Colin Just and Michael Che's opening monologue bombed harder than I ever could have dreamed," another tweeted.

"Michael Che - do not knock JC - Jesus is just all right with me."

"This has to be one of the dumbest remarks I’ve ever heard from some Hollywood actor. Absolutely outrageous!" another tweet read.

Before Che and Jost took the stage, the Emmys started with a song whose chorus was "We Solved It," a comic ode to the diversity of nominees — and Hollywood self-satisfaction.

"Saturday Night Live" stars and Emmy nominees Monday night Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson started the song, pointing out that Sandra Oh could become the first woman of Asian descent to win an Emmy.

The comedians sang: "There were none, now there's one, so we're done."

They were joined by Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown and Ricky Martin, who declared the song "too white" and gave it a Latin turn.

Andy Samberg showed up to ask in song if there was a place for a straight white male in the song before being sent off. Martin and Samberg were met with loud cheers inside Microsoft Theater.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.