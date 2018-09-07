Corrine Olympios talks new 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's upcoming season, says he 'did Tia dirty'

Since starring on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” Corrine Olympios has become a household reality name. The 25-year-old star, who has since become a fan-favorite on social media, sat down with Fox News and addressed the most recent Bachelor Nation scandal.

On Tuesday, ABC named Colton Underwood the "Bachelor" for the next season of the hit series and Olympios shared her thoughts about the news.

“I mean I glad he’s the 'Bachelor,' good for him. Anyone who gets the position is really lucky it’s a great opportunity,” the reality star told us while at Morgan Clifford New York Fashion Week Kick-Off Dinner at Jue Lan Club in NYC on Wednesday. “But I will stand by the fact that I think he did Tia dirty and maybe he wants to be a little bit in the spotlight."

Underwood, who was known for dating Olympic gold medalist, Aly Raisman, before his "Bachelor" fame, also had another complex relationship with his "Bachelor In Paradise" co-star, Tia Booth.

Having met Booth during the "Bachelorette"casting process prior to the show airing, his relationship with the contestant caused some rifts between he and Becca Kufirn on her season of the show and ultimately got him sent home.

Underwood was also remembered for opening up to Kufrin about his decision to remain a virgin until marriage. But Olympios questioned how his virginity would affect his "Bachelor" season.

“I mean, what is he planning on doing in the fantasy suites?”

Underwood landed the bachelor gig after Kufrin chose Garrett Yrigoyen as the winner of her season. Olympios said she thinks the now-engaged couple will make it.

“Becca and Garrett I definitely think will last. I mean if that whole tweeting, liking, posting scandal didn’t bug her,” she said referring to the backlash Yrigoyen received in May after a former “Bachelor” contestant resurfaced posts that he “liked” on Instagram. The posts included memes that mocked transgender people, immigrants and feminists, as well as claimed Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was a crisis actor. Once he was named the winner of Kufrin’s season, the couple was forced to address the scandal head-on. “But, I think they’ll stay together.”

She added that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who recently got engaged on this current season of “Paradise,” will also last.

“Ashley and Jared they’re already planning their wedding, they’re gonna stay together,” she said.

But when it comes to “Paradise” couple Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper, though she said that loves them both, she isn’t sure that their relationship will go the distance.

The former “Bachelor” contestant also took a moment to gush about her boyfriend of six months, John.

“We are great,” she said. “We met through mutual friends, and honestly it was love at first sight,” she said. “It’s like we’ve been married for 30 years.”

And despite not finding love or getting a proposal on the ABC reality show, Olympios said she was still glad that she went on "The Bachelor" and she could see herself possibly married soon.

“When I have feelings for someone, I feel them all the way and I feel like I am there with John,” she revealed. “And I think he feels the same way, so you never know.”

Fox News' Katharine Lam contributed to this report.