Beyonce and Jay-Z confirm they renewed their vows

New York Post
Beyonce confirmed that she and her husband renewed their vows this year right before her 37th birthday.

Beyoncé confirmed what fans knew to be true: she and Jay-Z renewed their vows.

“At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years,” she recapped on her website. “I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love.”

The post came the week of her 37th birthday.

Beyoncé first sparked rumors that she and Jay-Z tied the knot for the second time during the opening night of their On the Run II tour when they showed video footage of what appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony.

In the clip, Beyoncé, 36, was wearing a wedding dress by Israeli designer Galia Lahav worth $10,300. The off-the-shoulder “Thelma” gown featured sheer sleeves and cutouts, a corseted bodice studded with pearls and Swarovski crystals and a detachable bustle train.

The ceremony took place after a few tumultuous years for the power couple, which included Jay-Z cheating on the “Single Ladies” singer.

