Burt Reynolds did not film role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' before he died: report

Burt Reynolds did not film his role in Quentin Tarantino’s movie, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," before his death Thursday, according to multiple outlets.

The late actor's niece, Nancy Lee Hess, gave a statement to People Magazine hours after Reynolds died at 82 of cardiac arrest, confirming that he had not yet started filming his scenes.

“My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled,” she added.

Per TMZ, citing a source, Reynolds was supposed to film over the span of two days.

A rep for Sony Studios, which is producing and distributing the movie, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Back in May, Variety revealed that Reynolds was in talks to join the film, which was described by director and writer Tarantino as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood." The legendary star reportedly was set to play George Spahn, the owner of the ranch where the notorious Manson family lived.

Reynolds' Hollywood career skyrocketed in the ‘70s after his breakout film role as Lewis Medlock in 1972’s “Deliverance.” The star went on to appear in nearly 200 films throughout his lifetime.

He received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of adult film director Jack Horner in 1997's "Boogie Nights."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.