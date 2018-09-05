Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrate 30th anniversary with Bee Gees duet

These two only get better with time!

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are clearly each other’s soulmates, and they spent their 30th anniversary celebrating their love.

“30 years! I can’t believe it. @kyrasedgwick is the woman of my dreams and the music of my life,” Bacon wrote, along with the hashtags “#tolovesomebody" and "#beegees.”

In the sweet clip, Bacon, 60, and Sedgwick, 53, sing and play guitar along to the Bee Gees’ 1967 song, “To Love Somebody."

The pair look carefree and incredibly smitten throughout the song, and at the end they share a sweet kiss. “Well done,” Bacon says to Sedgwick. “I love you.”

Sedgwick retweeted the video, writing, “30yrs. wow. Love you so.”

Bacon also posted the clip on Instagram, calling Sedgwick, “the music in my life.”

The couple wed in 1988 and share two kids, Travis, 29, and Sosie, 26.

Back in 2015, Bacon shared with ET the secret to his long marriage. "Whatever you do, don't listen to celebrities on advice on how to stay married," he teased. "That's my secret."

Sedgwick also dished to Good Housekeeping in 2012 about what makes Bacon a great husband. "I don't know how he does it, but he always makes me feel like I'm the most beautiful woman in the room – the only girl in the room," she said. "He says 'Honey, you look beautiful. You are sexy!' Always, always, always!"

"He is so honorable. He is so ethically true. He has high moral standards, and he doesn't lie and he doesn't cheat – and I find that sexy!," Sedgwick added. "I am constantly in awe of Kevin's levelheadedness and his lack of 'crazy.' "