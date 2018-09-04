Demi Lovato is selling the $9.4 million Hollywood Hills mansion where she suffered apparent overdose

Demi Lovato is selling her Hollywood Hills home after she suffered an apparent overdose at the property in July.

The home is now up for sale for $9.495 million and includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms. According to the listing, the swanky, private estate also has a pool, a bar and media room, and is just minutes away from the Sunset Strip.

In the 911 call that led to Lovato's hospitalization that was released in July, the caller requested that the paramedics not use sirens when approaching the singer's home. However, the dispatcher responded that he didn't have control over the sirens as the situation was a "medical emergency."

Lovato was eventually released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after nearly two weeks in the Los Angeles hospital last month and entered rehab for further treatment.

"Her family and team have decided that the best situation for Demi to focus on her sobriety is to check into an in-patient facility," a source told ET at the time. "This approach was based on what has worked for Demi in the past, when she lived in an in-patient rehabilitation center over a year."

"It took a long hospital stay and time to detox for her to get some clarity," the source added. "She now [has] a plan to change, and everyone is breathing a huge sigh of relief. It has taken Demi close to two weeks to truly see herself. She has finally come to terms with what she'd been doing to herself and her body."

On Aug. 5, 26-year-old Lovato broke her silence since her medical emergency with a heartfelt Instagram post and said that she would "keep fighting" her addiction.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," Lovato wrote. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

"I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well... I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she continued. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

The "Skyscraper" singer has received plenty of support from fans and celebs alike since her apparent overdose. Most recently, her childhood pal, Selena Gomez, got emotional while talking to Elle about their friendship. The two met when they both appeared on "Barney & Friends" before both hitting it big with starring roles on The Disney Channel.

"All I’m saying is, I reached out to her personally,” Gomez told the magazine. "I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I… I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So… it’s… that’s what I’ll say."