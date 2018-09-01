Meghan Markle reveals secret nickname for Prince Harry while attending 'Hamilton' gala show

Meghan Markle accidentally revealed her secret nickname for her husband, Prince Harry, while attending the special "Hamilton" gala in London's West End on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Markle joined her husband for a special gala performance of "Hamilton" with the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Meghan turned heads while garbed in a $595 black Judith & Charles plunge neck-line tuxedo mini dress and matching pumps while Harry matched his wife in a dashing, all-black suit.

Following the show, the royal couple met and posed for photos with the cast of "Hamilton," where the Duchess of Sussex found herself flustered after revealing her sweet pet name for her husband.

While getting information for the group photo with the actors, Markle was overheard turning to Harry asking, “Can you see, my love?” Her loving question prompted a collective "Aww!" from the stage actors, to which the duchess blushed.

The Broadway outing marked the first time the Duke and Duchess have appeared in public since they attended the wedding of Harry's close friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, on Aug. 4, which was also the duchess' 37th birthday.

While thanking Miranda and the cast of the musical for the evening, Harry even took part in the show and did a little performance for the audience.

Kensington Palace shared a video of the prince singing a few bars from the show's tune "You'll Be Back," with Miranda and the "Hamilton" cast behind him cheering him on.