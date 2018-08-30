Meghan Markle wears sexy mini dress to Lin-Manuel Miranda 'Hamilton' gala show with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has stepped out in another fashionable frock, but this time, the former "Suits" actress buttoned up for the "Hamilton" Gala show in London wearing a sleek and sexy blazer mini dress.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex showed some leg while garbed in a $595 black Judith & Charles plunge neck-line tuxedo mini dress and matching pumps. Meghan joined her husband, Prince Harry, for a special gala performance of "Hamilton" with the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The royal couple looked regal in their all-black ensembles and joined Miranda in the audience for the viewing of the popular musical. The Broadway outing marks the first time the Duke and Duchess have appeared in public since they attended Harry's close friend's wedding on August 4, which was also Meghan's 37th birthday.

While celebrating the marriage of Harry's good friend, Charlie van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks, the Duchess turned heads yet again for her sexy, wedding look.

The royal wore a Club Monaco shirtdress with a pleated, multi-colored skirt and showed some skin, letting her black, lace bra peep out from underneath the top of her dress.

OK! reported that the newest royal apparently suffered a “wardrobe malfunction” as she “accidentally flashed her bra” upon arrival at the St. Mary the Virgin church in Frensham in southwest London.

Happily waving to photographers and seemingly unaware of the faux pas, it appears that she left the top button of her shirt dress undone, revealing a black lace undergarment.

But proceeding to mingle with other wedding guests outside of the chapel, the birthday girl apparently quickly buttoned up and carried on.

The Duchess managed to stay buttoned up for the special performance of "Hamilton." Following the show, she and her husband met and posed for photos with the actors and Harry even took part in the show and performed for the audience.

Kensington Palace shared a video of the prince singing a few bars from the show's tune "You'll Be Back," with Miranda and the "Hamilton" cast behind him cheering him on.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.