7 things you didn't know about Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajskowski became a household name after her risqué appearance (wearing a nude thong) in the “Blurred Lines,” music video and starring as Ben Affleck’s mistress in the thriller “Gone Girl.” Ratajkowski also graced the pages of the 2014 and 2015 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, but we bet there’s still a lot you don’t know about this “it” girl.

1. Her parents wanted her to be a doctor

Emily’s parents were skeptical about their daughter growing up to be a model, despite scouts constantly seeking her out as a teenager.

“My mom said, ‘No, she’ll be a brain surgeon,'" Emily said in an interview. “At the same time, she always told me never to feel sorry or apologetic or embarrassed by my body, to never apologize for my sexuality."

She signed her first modelling contract with Ford when she was just 14 years old.

2. She’s so over that 'Blurred Lines' video

Ratajkowski may have gotten her big break in Robin Thicke’s sexy music video, but she’s sick of talking about it.

“I wasn't into the idea at all at first. I think I came off as a bit annoyed in the video,” she told InStyle UK. “Now, it's the bane of my existence. When anyone comes up to me about 'Blurred Lines,' I'm like, are we seriously talking about a video from three years ago?’”

3. No stranger to rejection

She was recently hoping to be cast in two different film roles that she was passed over for — the part of Masha in a new production of “The Seagull” and a part in the film adaptation of Philip Roth's novel "American Pastoral."

4. She wants to play the ugly and strange girls

"I have some serious criteria for what I'm looking for in a role, which has really f---ed me," she told British GQ. "The ones that I really want have to be a really interesting script and story and usually the girl is ugly."

“I'm not looking to play the pretty-girl type that you would expect from a model turned actress,” she said in an interview. “I want to surprise people. Maybe play the weird girl. It takes fighting for, which I'm prepared to do.”

5. She didn’t have a TV growing up

Emily was born in London, but spent most of her childhood in the San Diego area. Her parents were very bohemian and didn’t believe in having a TV in the house. Her first acting job was on the television show “iCarly,” but she’d never even seen it!

“I didn’t grow up with TV, so I didn’t even know what the show was when I auditioned,” she said. “I only did two episodes, so I was just on set about two weeks.”

6. She went to UCLA for a year

Emily studied art at UCLA right after high school (her mom also taught there), but it wasn’t the right fit. She described her roommates as “these blonde sorority girls.” She left to pursue modelling and acting full time after her first year.

7. She’s been immortalized in street art

After the model posted a topless selfie with Kim Kardashian, the Melbourne street artist Lushsux created a life-size mural of the two women mimicking the original Instagram. The artist encouraged fans to take their own nude selfies in front of his masterpiece.