Photos of plane carrying Post Malone reveal severe damage after emergency landing

Singer/rapper Post Malone was aboard a flight that had to make an emergency landing earlier this week and newly released photos of the plane show just how dire the situation was.

As previously reported, Malone was leaving the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York for a show in London when, upon takeoff, two tires blew forcing the pilot to abandon the trip overseas in favor of attempting an emergency landing.

After almost four hours of circling the tri-state area in order to burn fuel, Malone’s flight, which was carrying 16 people in total, landed safely without incident. Fire trucks and ambulances were on the scene in case of any emergencies.

Now, members of the Stewart Air National Guard Base Department have shared photos of the plane’s condition. While it may not look very beat up, closer images show just how damaged the plane was prior to its emergency landing.

Images of the tire that caused the entire issue clearly show how chewed up the rubber became as well as what appear to be tracks scratched onto the pavement from where it rolled to a stop.

In addition, part of the wing seems to be broken.

In a tweet soon after landing, the star, who took home a VMA the previous night, wrote, “i landed guys. Thank you for your prayers. Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f--- you. But not today.”