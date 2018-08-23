Cardi B and Offset share first glimpse of newborn baby Kulture on Instagram

Cardi B posted her first official family photo on Instagram Wednesday, featuring her husband, rapper Offset, and their newborn baby girl, Kulture Kiari.

“KultureK,” the new mom captioned the photo. The picture offers fans a partial glimpse of the infant, who was wearing a hat in the photo.

Fans were quick to admire the picture, though many urged the rapper to share a full shot of the baby.

"I want to see her face," one person said.

"Can we please seeee baby Kulture," another echoed.

"Who else zoomed in just to get a glimpse of the corner of the baby's eye #damnshame," an Instagram user added.

KultureK A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 22, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

However, some commenters defended Cardi B's decision to keep Kulture almost entirely out of the frame.

"Why does anyone care what she does with HER child get off her a-- already let them be she will show her when she ready to," one person said.

"Thank you for not putting your baby girl all over the internet and what have you," another fan wrote. "Even tho I really wanna see her lol You’re gonna be an amazing mom."

"I love how you haven’t shown kulture keep it that way love mad respect ❤️," one person shared.

The rapper, born Belcalis Almanzar, revealed she gave birth to a girl with an Instagram snap on July 11.

“Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn,” she tagged the photo. Her husband’s real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

Cardi B and Offset kept the rapper's pregnancy under wraps for months, finally revealing her baby bump during a "Saturday Night Live" performance in April.

"I'm finally free!" Cardi B exclaimed as she finished her set.

It’s the first child for the couple. Offset is a father to three other children from prior relationships, XXL reports.

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.