Politically charged MTV VMAs drop double digits from last year

MTV’s Video Music Awards dropped significantly in the ratings department on Monday night compared to last year, as the 2018 version featured an onslaught of political and anti-Trump rhetoric.

The 2018 VMA averaged 2.25 million viewers, which is down 16 percent compared to the 2.66 million people who tuned in to the 2017 show, according to Nielsen. The drop was even more significant with adults age 18-49, with MTV losing 20 percent of the key demo.

The smaller audience witnessed a politically charged show. At one point, Kevin Hart told the audience they were "allowed to kneel," seemingly referencing how NFL players have been protesting during the national anthem before games.

"[In] this game you're allowed to kneel," Hart said while presenting with fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Hart, 39, also said the award show was like "a typical day at the White House."

“Beefs pop off, bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets,” Hart said. "It's basically like a typical day at the White House. In your face Trump, suck it."

Rapper Logic donned a shirt that read "F--- the wall" while singing his song "One Day" with Ryan Tedder. The 28-year-old singer was joined on stage by immigrant leaders, parents and children, all wearing T-shirts that read "We are all human beings," in protest against the Trump administration's family separation and detention policy.

During the performance, adults and minors were shown being separated on stage by a wall that eventually falls, allowing them to reunite.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, which was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, also featured a performance by Jennifer Lopez, who took home the Michael Jackson Vanguard award.

The star was joined by her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme, along with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for her big moment.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas and Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.