2018 MTV Video Music Awards list of winners

Ariana Grande took home Best Pop award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Monday.

Winners of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, presented Monday at Radio City Music Hall in New York:

Video of the year: Camila Cabella, "Havana"

Artist of the year: Camila Cabello

Song of the year: "Rockstar," Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

Best new artist: Cardi B

Best collaboration: "Dinero," Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B

Best pop: "No Tears Left to Cry," Ariana Grande

Best hip hop: "Chun-li," Nicki Minaj

Best Latin: "Mi Gente," J Balvin and Willy William

Best dance: "Lonely Together," Avicii featuring Rita Ora

Best rock: "Whatever It Takes," Imagine Dragons

Video with a message: "This is America," Childish Gambino

Song of summer: "''I Like It," Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Best art direction: "Ape----," (The Carters) Jan Houlevigue

Best choreography: "This is America," (Childish Gambino), Sherrie Silver

Best cinematography: "Ape----," (The Carters), Benoit Debie

Best direction: "This is America," (Childish Gambino) Hiromurai

Best editing: "Lemon," (N.E.R.D. and Rihanna), Taylor Ward

Best visual effects: "All the Stars" (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Loris Paillier

Push artist of the year: Hayley Kiyoko