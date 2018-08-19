Heather Locklear posts on social media for the first time in months amid legal and personal struggles

Heather Locklear returned to social media Saturday night for the first time in four months amid her legal and personal struggles she’s been facing throughout the past year.

Locklear took to Instagram Saturday to post a photo of her Maltese dog, Mister.

“Sun shining day,” the 56-year-old captioned the picture of her dog wearing sunglasses.

The post was the first since April 13, prior to her being arrested and checking into rehab. It’s unclear where the photo was taken.

The troubled actress had a rough year. Locklear was arrested in February after an alleged confrontation with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. The “Melrose Place” star then allegedly attacked officers who were responding to the incident, officials said.

Locklear ended up back in handcuffs again in June when police responded to Locklear’s home after receiving a disturbance call. Cops found the actress “heavily intoxicated” and “arguing with other subjects at the residence.”

Locklear was arrested after she allegedly kicked a police officer and emergency personnel while she was being taken into custody.

Just hours after posting bail, the actress was hospitalized after emergency responders got a call about an alleged overdose. Locklear was fine after the incident and reportedly checked into rehab for alcohol and mental health treatment.

It was the second time in three months she was entering rehab.

Locklear is also scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.