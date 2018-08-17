WWE's Bobby Lashley dishes on Summer Slam and what he does outside of the ring

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley is gearing up for WWE’s second-biggest event of the year, Summer Slam, which takes place this weekend. So what’s in store? Lashley spoke to Fox News ahead of the event to give us the scoop.

Fox News: How much travel is involved with being a WWE Superstar?

Bobby Lashley: Traveling is a part of the business. I think it’s really the hardest part of the business because the wrestling part is the easy part -- something I love and enjoy doing. The travel is I usually leave home between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday morning. We do a live show on Friday and a live show on Saturday, then our live TV show on Monday and I come home on Tuesday. With the live events, of course, being wrestling we have to space them out far enough that the same crowds not coming to both shows. We want to hit different audiences. So the shows are about three hours apart. You do the first show on Friday; the next day you have a three hour drive to the next show and so on and so forth.

Fox News: What can the fans expect from WWE’s second-biggest show of the year, Summer Slam?

Lashley: The biggest thing they can expect is: expect the unexpected. I think with Summer Slam there’s a lot of matches that people are sitting at home gambling saying, ‘Oh this guy’s going to win, this guy’s going to win, or this is going to happen, or this person’s here.’ Or ‘What is this guy going to do?’ There’s a lot of speculations to what’s going to happen, and I think that’s the whole thrill of it… There’s a lot of different things… Then there’s me, what am I doing? Bobby just came back. He’s not just going to come back to sit and eat catering. So what’s Bobby going to do? He is just going to interrupt Elias again? Is he going to see what’s up with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns? Or is he just going to wreak havoc on the whole dog gone locker room? We don’t know. And I think that’s the biggest thing you can expect from Summer Slam… the friggin’ unexpected.

Fox News: How does it feel to be a role model to millions of kids around the world?

Lashley: You know a lot of times professional athletes say ‘I’m not a role model; I’m an athlete.’ I don’t mind being a role model because I know what I’ve done in order to make it to where I am right now. It’s a lot of hard work; it’s a tremendous amount of hard work. But in order to be make it to a certain level everybody knows it’s going to take time. And it’s going to take hard work. So when kids come over to me and ask ‘What did it take to get to where you are?’ Sit down let’s talk about it. It’s the 5 a.m. workouts; it’s doing what normal people don’t do. Everybody else has the same 24 hours, but I’m going to make the most of my 24 hours. And that’s the only way I made it to where I am right now because nothing was given to me. I had to scrape, claw, beat people up, fight people on a daily basis to make it where I am right now. And I’m continuing to do that. I have to fight off all the haters especially now that social media is so prevalent. I got to fight of haters on a regular basis…

Fox News: What do you do outside of the WWE?

Lashley: I’m a father, and that is the absolute most important thing in my life. I have a 7 year old daughter, a 10 year old son and a 13 year old daughter. I always say if you want to know how to stay young, ask a kid, and do what a kid is doing. I try and stay relaxed. I live in Colorado so I can be up in the mountains in 45 minutes. But I love to travel. As much as we travel and spend time on the road we don’t have an opportunity to visit and spend some time with the people. When I’m not on the road, I’ll go to some of these places that I kind of passed through and kind of sit there for a while, meet the people and just sight see. I believe YOLO, you only live once. So try and do as much as you can.

Fox News: With all that traveling how do you keep in shape on the road?

Lashley: …You can’t get accustomed to your home gym. A lot of people are too accustomed to their home gym… and just keep going. For me, I’ve got to have a workout that I can do anywhere. Most of my workouts I can do anywhere. And most of my work outs are not two or three hours at a gym. Everybody asks me how long do I work out. My workouts are about 45 minutes to an hour at the most. I do a lot of little things that I think are more important than just going out there and pounding out weights -- jump roping, yoga some different things like that to stay mobile and stay loose… In wrestling you’ve got to be an athlete you can’t just be a body builder; you can’t just be this big strong guy who picks people up and throws them around. For longevity in the business you got to keep your body fit and together. One of my go to work outs which is kind of on the cross fit style of working out. I do five pulls ups, 10 push-ups, and 15 bodyweight squats. And I do that at the top of every minute for 30 minutes.

Fox News: What is a typical diet for you?

Lashley: I am really simple with diets. I say feed your frame. I don’t eat for pleasure I eat for performance. I know when I wake up in the morning I am hungry so if I feel like I need a little bit more of an extra boost I’m going to throw a little bit of carbs in there. If I don’t, I’m just going to eat something really simple. I’m a very eggs and bacon kind of person. But if I had a work out going right afterwards, I’ll throw some carbs in there. It could be anything I want. I basically feed my body for what I’m going to do next.