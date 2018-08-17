Ben Affleck spotted out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton

Is Ben Affleck single again?

The 46-year-old actor, who has been dating "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus for over a year, was spotted out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton Thursday evening, according to TMZ.

Per People Magazine, the pair was seen leaving with pals at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif. Affleck kept it casual for the outing in a green tee, jeans, and a jacket. Meanwhile, Sexton, 22, rocked a nude color bodycon dress paired with black strappy heels.

According to the outlet, Shookus, 38, and Affleck have not been seen together since late July. The "SNL" producer also missed Affleck's birthday festivities the night before with his three kids, daughters Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

The "Justice League" star began dating Shookus last July, People reported. Since then the two have been seen together out and about, including most recently with Shookus' family in June.

“Ben was in a great mood,” an eyewitness told the site. “Lindsay seemed very happy to have her parents here.”