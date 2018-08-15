Priyanka Chopra shows off Nick Jonas engagement ring in Instagram photo

No question here -- Nick Jonas did good!

Weeks after reports that the 25-year-old "Jealous" singer was engaged to Priyanka Chopra, the "Quantico" star is flaunting her engagement ring.

The 36-year-old actress' stunning sparkler is visible in a couple pics posted by fellow actress Raveena Tandon to Instagram on Tuesday. Chopra wraps her left arm around Tandon's neck in the snaps, with her ring finger in full view.

While Tandon mentioned her and Chopra's pouty lips in the pic, it was the star's ring that was hard to miss. "Peecee and I getting our pouts in order ! 😂," Tandon wrote.

Jonas and Chopra only dated for about two months before he reportedly popped the question, but they've definitely built a strong foundation. Romance rumors were first sparked between the pair after they walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala.

Chopra played coy about a possible romance with Jonas at the time, but by Memorial Day weekend this year, they were spotted out together enjoying several dates. In the weeks that followed, she met his family on the East Coast and in London, and he met hers in India.

“This is the happiest Nick has ever been. The way he is with Priyanka is like nothing they’ve ever seen between him and any other girl he’s dated. His family adores her," a source told ET. “He is over the moon for her and knew immediately she was the one.”

