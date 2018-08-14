'House of Cards' newcomer Cody Fern describes the mood on set during show's final tapings

The sixth season of “House of Cards” will be the show's last, and Cody Fern, who joined the show for its final episodes, said the vibe on set was resolute as the cast filmed following the ousting of Kevin Spacey amid sexual assault allegations.



“We’ve finished filming and it’s all wrapped. The dynamic on set was extraordinary,” series newcomer and “American Horror Story” actor Fern, 30, told Fox News at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“I mean, it was a bunch of artists banning together to do something really important, and it was an incredibly welcoming environment. Everybody was putting their head down and doing the work. So, we had an extraordinary time and I can’t wait for fans to see it.”

The fate of the political thriller was unknown after "House of Cards" axed Spacey when several men accused him of sexual abuse. Actor Anthony Rapp first spoke out in October 2017 and claimed Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14, back in 1986. Spacey apologized and said he did not recall the encounter.

After some uncertainty, Netflix announced co-star Robin Wright would star in the sixth and final season.

“We have beautiful showrunners, Frank [Pugliese] and Melissa [Gibson], and they killed themselves to rethink the whole show,” actress Patricia Clarkson told “The Talk” in July. “It’s only eight episodes… I think it’s going to be a stunning, stunning new season and I’m thankful for it.”

Netflix Vice President of Original Series Cindy Holland has said the series is ending on a high note.

“I don’t have a date to announce for you today," she told reporters last month at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. "We’re really proud of the show, and it’s a fitting end."