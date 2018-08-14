Bethenny Frankel 'didn't say no' to Dennis Shields' marriage proposal 4 months before his death: report

Bethenny Frankel's on-again-off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields reportedly wanted to walk down the aisle with the "Real Housewives of New York City" star.

According to multiple reports, Shields proposed to the Skinnygirl mogul just four months before his sudden death on Friday.

"He proposed to her with a ring in April. She wasn’t wearing the ring," a friend of the couple told People.

"There were some hurdles to overcome before she could make that level of a commitment. She loved him. He’s her family and her best friend and her confidante. Her partner and her business partner," the friend said.

According to the source, "very few people knew about the proposal" and it wasn't the first time Shields asked Frankel to marry him.

"He's proposed before — but never with a ring...she didn't say no."

Another Frankel friend told Us Weekly that the couple "were definitely making plans to move forward with things and trying to make it work."

One of the hurdles the pair would have had to overcome is that Shields' divorce from his wife of nearly three decades was not yet finalized.

Shields' estranged wife, Jill Schwartzberg Shields, told Fox News in a statement, "Dennis' family is devastated by this terrible news. He was a loving father and friend. We ask that the media respect our privacy during this time of loss."

Frankel and Jill were high school friends before Frankel began dating Shields in 2016 after his split from Jill.

"Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever," Frankel captioned a photo of Shields and her dog Cookie who died late last year.

Shields is survived by his four children.