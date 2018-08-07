'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines shows 'all nighter' aftermath photo with newborn son Crew

Chip and Joanna Gaines may appear to live the idyllic family life while appearing on their hit HGTV series, "Fixer Upper," but the mother of five just revealed that despite their often picturesque image - sometimes things get a little messy.

On Sunday night, Gaines took to Instagram to share a photo of a late night with her newborn son, Crew.

In the photo, Crew's mother shows a wooden baby nursey covered with baby wipes, burp cloths and towels, thrown ontop of a white rug. In the distance, there is also a bottle of blue soap sitting in the pile of baby cloths.

"Evidence of a late night up with my boy,” the HGTV star wrote with the hashtags, “#blowouts," #allnighters" and "#thisis40.”

Following the birth of her fifth son on June 21, Gaines opened up about her "surprise" pregnancy in the fall issue of her magazine The Magnolia Journal.

"Welcoming our fifth child to our family this summer has reminded me more than ever that despite my own doubts and insecurities, I am built for these things, including being a mom to five kids," Gaines wrote in the publication's editor's note. "It has also prompted me to consider this theme in a completely new context. My perspective about being made ready has been mostly through the lens of inner strength and the often difficult journey many of us travel to recognize that we've already got what it takes to do great things."

The mother to Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8, also talked about how her pregnancy with Crew was different from any other in an essay called, "Made for This."

"I am 40, and pregnancy this time was different," she wrote according to People. "I have always really enjoyed being pregnant — I tend to feel my best during those nine months. This time I felt a little more worn out than usual."

The HGTV star admitted in the essay that having her fifth child came as a shock because she "truly believed she was done" having kids after the birth of her fourth child, Emmie Kay. But despite what she had originally thought about expanding her family, Gaines expressed her joy of adding a fifth member to their family.

"It's sweet how, even in the most unpredictable ways, we're given exactly what we need for that exact moment in time," she wrote. "It wasn't something I could have anticipated. But being pregnant and 'forced' to slow down has been a gift."