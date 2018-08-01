Madonna suggests Donald Trump motivated her move to Portugal

Madonna suggested in a new interview that she relocated her family from their Manhattan base across the Atlantic Ocean to Portugal to escape Donald Trump.

The singer spoke to Vogue Italia about the motivation behind her big move saying "this is not America's finest hour."

"I felt like we needed a change, and I wanted to get out of America for a minute," the singer told the magazine, according to News.com.au.

A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on Jul 30, 2018 at 6:30am PDT

Another reason why Madonna moved to the European country was to help further her son David's budding soccer career.

"I've been desperate to get him into the best academies with the best coaches, but the level of football in America is much lower than the rest of the world," Madonna explained. "I saw his frustration, and I also felt it was a good time."

The singer, who turns 60 on August 14, said as a "soccer mom" she has "no life in a way."

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 30, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

"Any woman who is a soccer mom could say it kind of requires you to have no life in a way, because things change from week to week and games change from weekend to weekend — sometimes they’re in the city, sometimes they’re not, and we would never know until Thursday night whether they’re on Saturday or Sunday, if at twelve o’clock or later," she shared.

The "Material Girl" singer said that even if David doesn't become the next Cristiano Ronaldo, she just wants all of her kids to be "good human beings."

"A lot of people say to me, ‘You must really want your son to be a successful soccer player, your oldest daughter (Lourdes) to be a dancer, Rocco to be a painter'...And I always say, 'No, what I want my children to be is loving, compassionate, responsible human beings.' That’s all I want."