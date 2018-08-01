Alicia Silverstone says new 'Clueless' film unlikely

Alicia Silverstone addressed the possibility of another “Clueless” movie this week and it wasn't good news for fans of the iconic 1990s film.

“People were asking me, will there ever be a ‘Clueless’ reunion?” late-night host Jimmy Fallon asked the actress on NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon, 43, asked Silverstone about several options, including a sequel or a reboot.

Silverstone, however, was quick to explain director Amy Heckerling’s stance on a new project.

The 41-year-old said the filmmaker “has made it very clear that she does not want to do another one,” later noting that “she is doing a musical on Broadway.”

Fallon soon had a message for Heckerling.

'THE SANDLOT' PREQUEL REPORTEDLY IN THE STAGES OF EARLY DEVELOPMENT

“Okay,” he said. “There may be some thing - I’m just saying - Amy, if you’re watching, people would love to see it.”

“Yeah,” Silverstone said.

Fallon went on, “You and [co-star] Paul Rudd to show up somewhere, I’m just saying. I don’t know, maybe, I’m just saying.”

“We don’t know, we don’t know, alright no one knows anything. Alright, good,” he added before giggling and changing the topic to Silverstone’s current TV show, “American Woman.”

'JAWS' MAY SOLVE DECADES-OLD CASE OF 'LADY OF THE DUNES' MURDER, STEPHEN KING'S SON SAYS

“Clueless, the Musical” is slated to run from November to December later this year, according to The New Group, which offers details about Heckerling’s off-Broadway project online.

“With her singular voice, she gives us a score that reimagines 90s hits into ingenious parodies and yearning monologues for her lovesick characters,” it says.