Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star becoming point of violence, contention

President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has become a place of contention as several acts of vandalism and even brawls have broken out at the popular tourist spot -- but Fox News has learned there are no plans to beef up security.

The LAPD told us they have not been made aware of plans to increase police presence at the crowded Walk of Fame. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the group that oversees the Walk of Fame, told Fox News "all I am going to say is that there are cameras all over that area."

This comes after two fights broke out near the star in the past four days. Trump's star has also been vandalized in recent weeks.

On Sunday night, a large crowd of Trump supporters and protesters gathered around the president's star on Hollywood Boulevard and things quickly spiraled out of control.

KCal 9 reported that a man wearing a MAGA hat was shouting, "We got America great again!" into a megaphone which riled up protesters.

"[This guy] came up and said he was going to pull his hat off, and . . . went up and pulled the Make America Great Again hat off and after that, everything just went crazy. They started fighting," a witness told the station.

A second witness added, "The kid’s father came and said, ‘Hey, that’s my son! Don’t be going after my son!’ Got up in his face, starts pushing him. Then the guy with the megaphone head-butted him."

TMZ reported that officers who were already on the scene responded to the brawl and a second fight broke out after one man got into an officer's face. The LAPD told TMZ one juvenile was arrested for battery on a police officer and another suspect from the first fight fled the scene.

Days earlier, a brawl broke out between a group of protesters and Trump supporters who were rallying around the star after it was destroyed last week. The New York Post reported that a fight between two men began around 11:25 p.m.

According to video of the brawl shared on social media, punches were thrown before police cleared the area, however, no arrests were made.

On July 25, Trump's star was vandalized around 3:30 a.m. and smashed to bits with a pickaxe.

KUTV’s reporter Ron Bird tweeted a video from the scene showing a completely bashed slab where the president's star used to be. Trump was awarded his Hollywood Walk of Fame honor for his work as the creator and host of the reality series "The Apprentice."

This wasn't the first time Trump's star took a hit. Back in 2016, right before the real-estate mogul was elected President of the United States, his star was defaced.

TMZ reported at the time that a vandal scratched off Trump's name and his television icon, which appeared on the face of the star. Deadline Hollywood reported that a man by the name of Jamie Otis took credit for destroying the star. He told the outlet that his intent was to auction off the removed parts of the star to raise money for the legal defense of Trump accusers.

The star was also defaced another in February of 2016 and spray painted with a swastika.

Fox News' Morgan Evans contributed to this report.