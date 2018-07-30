Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's dad slammed by Chrissy Teigen for 'embarrassing' comments

Katherine Lam
By | Fox News
Meghan Markle's dad called the Duchess of Sussex "cold' and said he has no way of communicating with his daughter.

Chrissy Teigen just wants Meghan Markle’s father to be happy for the Duchess of Sussex.

Teigen slammed Thomas Markle after the 74-year-old called Meghan “cold” and criticized the royal family again in an interview with The Mail on Sunday. The cookbook author said Markle’s comments were “embarrassing.”

“this guy...this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing,” Teigen tweeted Sunday along with screenshots of the interview.

Thomas Markle continued to slam his daughter, saying she has cut him off completely since her wedding to Prince Harry.

"I'm really hurt that she's cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off,” Markle told the Daily Mail.

Markle added that he has “no way of contacting” his daughter and fears he won’t be able to meet his future grandchildren.

He also mentions Harry’s late mother Princess Diana and claimed Diana “would have loathed” the way the royal family was treating him.

“They [the Royal Family] have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That’s not what Diana stood for,” Markle said. “Princess Diana is credited with changing the Royal Family, but she wasn’t perfect. She was still very much one of them.”

Markle’s scathing remarks against Meghan and the royal family on Sunday are just a few he’s made in recent weeks. Markle initially vowed he was done giving interviews, but later reversed his decision.

"I was silent for a full year and the press beat me up every day saying I was a hermit hiding in Mexico, so I gave my story,” Markle told TMZ earlier this month. “Apparently that interview put the Royal Family in their silence mode ... so, I gave another interview to break the silence. All they have to do is speak to me.”

Markle, who lives in Mexico, was forced to drop out of Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May due to emergency heart surgery. He also dealt with a staged paparazzi photo scandal just days before the royal wedding.

