VIDEO: Neil Diamond performs 'Sweet Caroline' for Colorado firefighters

There were plenty of hands touching hands and reaching out Friday night in Colorado.

That’s because music legend Neil Diamond sang “Sweet Caroline” when he performed a surprise one-man show for firefighters who have been battling the state's Lake Christine Fire.

Diamond and his wife Katie McNeil visited the Rocky Mountain Team Black’s incident command post near Basalt, FOX 31 in Denver reported. Basalt is about 180 miles west of Denver.

“(A)n incredible event for the team and crews,” members of the team wrote afterward on Facebook.

More than 400 firefighters have fought the Lake Christine blaze, which started July 3 but was only 45 percent contained as of Saturday, Fox 31 reported.

The fire is expected to be fully contained by late next week, the report said.

Richard Miller, 23, and Allison Marcus, 22, both of El Jebel, Colo., are accused of starting the fire by shooting tracer bullets at a Basalt shooting range on July 3, FOX 31 reported.

In January, 77-year-old Diamond announced he was retiring from touring, and disclosed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

He said at the time that he planned to focus on songwriting and recording.