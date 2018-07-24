Royal wedding gospel choir signs record deal

Fans will soon be able to listen to the royal wedding choir from the comfort of their own homes.

The Kingdom Choir, which performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, signed a record deal with Sony Music U.K. on Tuesday, Sky News reported. The choir gained global recognition when they performed Ben E. King’s song “Stand By Me” at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.

"It's been a roller coaster, but we wouldn't have it any other way. First, the honor of being able to sing at the royal wedding, and then the thrill of being signed to Sony,” Karen Gibson, the conductor leading the choir, told Sky News.

The London-based group with 30 singers sang in front of 200 wedding guests that day. The performance was broadcasted to more than 1.9 million people worldwide.

Kingdom Choir’s rendition of “Stand By Me” became so popular after the royal wedding that it was streamed more than 10 million times on YouTube and reached number one on Billboard gospel charts.

"It's like an un-dreamt dream -- one that you wouldn't even consider, because you never thought it could happen to you,” Gibson said. "We're very grateful and very excited about what's to come in the next few months too."

The gospel choir’s debut album is set to be released on Nov. 2. The Kingdom Choir will also headline a concert at London’s Union Chapel on Nov. 28.

The choir was formed in 1994 and was previously nominated for the Oasis Awards’ best U.K. Choir. They have previously performed with Elton John and the Spice Girls, the BBC reported.