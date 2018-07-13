Gwen Stefani denies reports she's struggling to sell Las Vegas residency tickets

Gwen Stefani’s team is fighting back against reports the singer’s Las Vegas residency is bombing at the box office.

“The reaction to [Stefani’s] ‘Just a Girl’ residency has been nothing short of overwhelming,” Caesars and Live Nation told “Page Six TV.”

A rep insisted that “ticket sales wildly surpassed everyone’s expectations.”

Stefani’s country singer beau Blake Shelton was spotted attending the sold-out opening night to support her.

