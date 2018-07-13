Expand / Collapse search
Gwen Stefani denies reports she's struggling to sell Las Vegas residency tickets

By Carlos Greet | New York Post
Gwen Stefani's team denied reports the singer is having trouble filling seats at her Las Vegas residency.

Gwen Stefani’s team is fighting back against reports the singer’s Las Vegas residency is bombing at the box office.

“The reaction to [Stefani’s] ‘Just a Girl’ residency has been nothing short of overwhelming,” Caesars and Live Nation told “Page Six TV.”

A rep insisted that “ticket sales wildly surpassed everyone’s expectations.”

Stefani’s country singer beau Blake Shelton was spotted attending the sold-out opening night to support her.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.