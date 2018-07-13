Expand / Collapse search
Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski were in 'bad relationships' when they met

Sasha Savitsky
By | Fox News
Amanda Seyfried cozies up to husband Thomas Sadoski at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 5, 2018.

Amanda Seyfried recently admitted that she and husband Thomas Sadoski were both in "bad relationships" when they met.

The "Mama Mia" actress met her future husband on the 2015 set of the off-Broadway play "The Way We Get By." At the time, Seyfried was dating actor Justin Long and Sadoski was married to Kimberly Hope.

Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long leaving the Met Gala on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

"We were both in bad relationships...[Thomas] never flirted, never disrespected his wife. That was another reason why I thought, later on, that I could marry him,'" the 32-year-old told PorterEdit.

But Seyfried soon found herself single and it wasn't long before Sadoski ended his eight-year marriage.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 12: Actor Thomas Sadoski (R) and Kimberly Hope attend the HBO Luxury Lounge in honor of the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/WireImage)

"It was amazing," Seyfried recalled of being free to date the "Newsroom" actor. "It felt healthy and freeing and clean. We can tell the story without any guilt."

However, there was another obstacle for the new couple to overcome: Sadoski is 10 years older than Seyfried.

"I told my husband, 'If you were any younger, I wouldn’t have married you,'" Seyfriend told the mag.

The pair became engaged in September of 2016 and married shortly before welcoming a baby girl in March.

"We got married in Topanga, March last year. Just the two of us. And afterwards, I was like, 'Can we just go to Cheebo?' It was awesome," said the actress.

