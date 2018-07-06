Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle appears to adopt British accent in new video

Kathleen Joyce
By | Fox News
A video making the rounds on social media appears to show Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, losing her American accent and adopting a British one.

Markle, 36, was shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with bystanders in Cheshire on June 14 when a woman recorded a conversation between her and Markle. The newlywed appeared to have a bit of a British accent during the exchange.

Social media immediately became split on the video — with some saying the former “Suits” star did not adopt the British accent and others panicking that the new royal was losing her American one.

“Meghan Markle is a little phony for that fake British accent coming through. But if I became British royalty you’d see me day 2 saying pip pip cheerio,” a social media user tweeted.  

“This happens to everyone that has to reside in a foreign country for an extended period of time. Nothing to see here folks. Keep it moving,” a person wrote. 

“News flash of course Meghan Markle is going to start sounding British, is married to Prince Harry. Lindsay Lohan has an accent and she’s just Lindsay Lohan,” a person tweeted. 

“Everyone commenting on Meghan Markle adopting a British accent… understandable, I watch one 'Harry Potter' movie and suddenly I’m British,” a social media user wrote.

Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. A-list guests such as Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney were in attendance. 

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.