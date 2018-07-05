Sacha Baron Cohen takes aim at Donald Trump in new 4th of July project teaser

Sacha Baron Cohen teased a new project on the 4th of July aimed at Donald Trump, someone who the comedian hasn’t been afraid to go after in the past.

The trailer shows footage of Trump clamoring Cohen and calling for the trickster to “be fired immediately,” and urges him to, “go to school, learn about being funny!”

Trump and Cohen have had many spats over the years dating back to Cohen’s role as “Ali G.,” but in 2016 Cohen starred and co-wrote a satirical film “Grimsby” which shows Trump contracting HIV after Daniel Radcliffe’s blood is sprayed into his mouth after a gunshot.

In February, the prankster enraged fans when a report claimed he paid O.J. Simpson more than $20,000 for an appearance in his upcoming movie. It's unclear if the teased Trump-related project is that same film.

A lawyer for Goldman's father, Fred, told Fox News, "Paying money, cash no less, in secret to O.J. Simpson is 100 percent unadulterated sleaze...This is nuts. O.J. is eternally beyond redemption or forgiveness, but putting money in the hands of another is penance by other means. If [Cohen's] movie is O.J.'s pot of gold, send us the check."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.