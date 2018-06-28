Meghan Trainor talks wedding plans, working with her co-stars on 'The Four'

Pop superstar Meghan Trainor is thoroughly enjoying her engagement to fiancé Daryl Sabara. She recently opened up about how much she loves donning the huge rock the “Spy Kids” actor gave her when he popped the question on her birthday in 2017.

The “Lips Are Movin” songstress told Fox News her engagement is "so good" before a taping of the hit talent show “The Four.”

“The love of my life is here somewhere supporting me and every single time we do the show, he’s always here with entire night, and he’s the best.”

Trainor, 24, who will celebrate her birthday on Dec. 22 even revealed to ET that she has a timetable for her wedding all but set in stone.

"I'm thinking Christmas," she said, adding that the season is “nice and cold, so that when we dance and get sweaty we can, like, cool off, you know?"

With wedding planning in full-swing, Trainor continues her work as a judge on “The Four,” but she admits that she struggled to acclimate to her new dynamic with co-judges Sean “Diddy” Combs and DJ Khaled. Last season, the show went from four judges to three when sexual harrassment allegations arose against Republic Records executive Charlie Walk.

“At first, yeah it was pretty difficult because I feel like Diddy and Khaled always agree, you know?” she said. “But, nowadays Khaled is speaking up and he’s getting real serious.

"Diddy too, they’re being ruthless, I guess, is the best word, but that’s what we need for this competition to find the best of the best,” she added.

She continued: “But, they are definitely being real honest and we agree a lot of time, but sometimes I’ll have to stand up for some contestants."

The Grammy Award-winner knows what it takes to make a hit record and is more than willing to give advice to pop-star hopefuls, even drawing from her own experience as a new artist in the music business.

“I think it’s easier to break. I mean, they’re both very difficult,” Trainor said speaking about the difficulty of not only becoming a star but staying at the top.

“But for me it was easier to break through than to sustain it, I’ve noticed. Because breaking through, I felt like I wasn’t working and they were just telling me, you have a number one! And, I was like on what, what do you mean? And nowadays, I’m like where are we?” she said with a laugh.

On August 31, Trainor’s album “Treat Myself” will be out officially and gives the vocalist every reason to be excited and optimistic for her future. Between planning a winter wonderland wedding and co-starring on one of the biggest shows on television, Trainor sees no stopping in sight.