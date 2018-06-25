Lena Dunham, Bella Thorne among stars in Texas to protest officials separating illegal-immigrant families at US border

Several celebrities took to Texas on Sunday to voice their concerns over the separation of illegal immigrant families who crossed the border into the U.S.

Lena Dunham, Amber Heard, Bella Thorne, Mira Sorvino, Sia and Joshua Jackson were among those who held up signs protesting the separations in Tornillo, according to People.

“We came to Tornillo, Texas, to show our solidarity with the families who have been separated, the children who are alone and the parents who are grieving and the undocumented Americans who are losing more than I can fathom,” Dunham wrote in an Instagram message.

The stars also posted photos on their Instagram holding up signs that read, “This is about humanity” and “no one is illegal.”

Meanwhile, “Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood told the magazine that she would fast for 24 hours to raise awareness about children being separated from their parents after being detained.