Joe Jackson is on his deathbed, reports say

Joe Jackson has been hospitalized with terminal cancer and is near death, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported Friday that the 89-year-old father of Michael Jackson has been battling cancer for "some time" but is now "at the end stages."

According to the outlet, his wife Katherine and some of his 11 children and grandchildren have flown in to Las Vegas to be by his side. Jackson's famous brood includes Randy Jackson, Janet Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and more.

Jermaine told the Daily Mail Wednesday he and his siblings were struggling to get information on their father's condition.

"No one knew what was going on — we shouldn't have to beg, plead and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this," he told the outlet. "We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn't get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick."

The 63-year-old added, "He's very very frail, he doesn't have long. The family needs to be by his bedside - that's our only intention in his final days."

Jermaine also defended his decision to speak with the U.K.-based publication on Twitter.

The famous patriarch is best known for his reported complicated relationship with late son Michael Jackson.

The pop star, who died on June 25, 2009, released a shocking tell-all in 1988, which was edited by former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, according to The New York Daily News.

Michael claimed his father beat him.

"My mother told me I would fight back even when I was very little, but I don't remember that," wrote the King of Pop. "I do remember running under tables to get away from him and him getting angrier."

Michael alleged his father turned violent during rehearsals with The Jackson 5.



"If you messed up you got hit, sometimes with a switch, sometimes with a belt," Jackson wrote. "Dad would make me so mad at him that I'd try to get back at him and get beaten all the more."

"We had a turbulent relationship," he admitted. "Most of the time we just rehearsed. We always rehearsed... He's still a mystery man to me and he may always be one."

More recently, Joe Jackson stirred headlines in 2017 when he was rushed to the hospital after a car accident in Las Vegas.

Jackson later announced he was “fine” on his website.

“Earlier today while in the car with my assistant we got involved in an accident as they drove in front of us,” he wrote. “I got out of it without a scratch. My assistant, however, had to be taken to the emergency [room] because the airbag in the car broke his thumb. We are leaving and going back out to enjoy our lunch at home. All is well. Thank God.”