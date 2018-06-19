James Van Der Beek shares photo of wife's placenta: 'Word of caution, if you’re squeamish'

Home births can be messy — and actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, know that better than anyone. The couple just welcomed their fifth child, a baby girl named Gwendolyn, on Friday.

Gwendolyn was delivered at the couple's home with assistance from a doctor and midwife, similar to the birth of their past three children, People reports.

“Every child awakens a different energy in you … and this one has been bringing up the truth ever since we found out she was on her way,” Van Der Beek told the publication.

The 41-year-old "Dawson’s Creek" alum got real about the birth on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of his wife's placenta.

"Word of caution, if you’re squeamish," he warned.

In the photo, Van Der Beek is sitting on the ground with his baby in his arms and a placenta placed in a mixing bowl in front of him.

"Messy bed ✔️ Plastic sheeting underneath old sheets ✔️Old towel crumpled on the floor ✔️ Vomit bag (unused) ✔️ Inflatable birthing tub (also unused 😬)✔️ Shirtless Dad ✔️Boy in Spider-Man pajamas ✔️Happy, healthy baby ✔️ Happy, healthy Mom in her own shower right after giving birth ✔️ Water bottle ✔️And... placenta in a mixing bowl ✔️ (I warned you)," he wrote.

The photo received more than 60,000 likes and hundreds of responses.

"Didn’t think I could love you more, but now I do," one fan wrote.

"Congratulations! What an amazing cool post! Honest and messy, and lovely! Lots of well wishes for the future!" another echoed.

Van Der Beek first posted photos of his newborn on Sunday in celebration of Father's Day.

"[Kimberly] you’re a f---ing earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you," he captioned the post.

Van Der Beek also used the platform to voice his disapproval of children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, calling on President Trump and Congress to do something.

"As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid’s benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it’s happening to both). And it wouldn’t be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity," he wrote.