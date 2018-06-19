Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

James Van Der Beek shares photo of wife's placenta: 'Word of caution, if you’re squeamish'

By Jennifer Earl | Fox News
Actor James Van Der Beek, right, and wife Kimberly, welcomed their fifth child on June 15, 2018.

Actor James Van Der Beek, right, and wife Kimberly, welcomed their fifth child on June 15, 2018.  (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Home births can be messy — and actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, know that better than anyone. The couple just welcomed their fifth child, a baby girl named Gwendolyn, on Friday.

Gwendolyn was delivered at the couple's home with assistance from a doctor and midwife, similar to the birth of their past three children, People reports.

“Every child awakens a different energy in you … and this one has been bringing up the truth ever since we found out she was on her way,” Van Der Beek told the publication.

The 41-year-old "Dawson’s Creek" alum got real about the birth on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of his wife's placenta.

JAMES VAN DER BEEK GIVES SUPER AWKWARD INTERVIEW ABOUT 'DAWSON'S CREEK'

"Word of caution, if you’re squeamish," he warned.

In the photo, Van Der Beek is sitting on the ground with his baby in his arms and a placenta placed in a mixing bowl in front of him.

"Messy bed ✔️ Plastic sheeting underneath old sheets ✔️Old towel crumpled on the floor ✔️ Vomit bag (unused) ✔️ Inflatable birthing tub (also unused 😬)✔️ Shirtless Dad ✔️Boy in Spider-Man pajamas ✔️Happy, healthy baby ✔️ Happy, healthy Mom in her own shower right after giving birth ✔️ Water bottle ✔️And... placenta in a mixing bowl ✔️ (I warned you)," he wrote.

The photo received more than 60,000 likes and hundreds of responses.

"Didn’t think I could love you more, but now I do," one fan wrote.

"Congratulations! What an amazing cool post! Honest and messy, and lovely! Lots of well wishes for the future!" another echoed.

Van Der Beek first posted photos of his newborn on Sunday in celebration of Father's Day.

"[Kimberly] you’re a f---ing earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you," he captioned the post.

JAMES VAN DER BEEK REVEALS HIS RUN-IN WITH TRUMP, TALKS UPCOMING ROLE IN 'POSE'

Van Der Beek also used the platform to voice his disapproval of children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, calling on President Trump and Congress to do something.

Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay 😍 These last few days, as I’ve enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending “boy time” with my son and getting my two year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how... I’ve been heart sick about something. As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid’s benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it’s happening to both). And it wouldn’t be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity. If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders... we’ve lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending. And even if you don’t believe in karma, or in extending basic human decency to people who didn’t win the geographic birth lottery... even if you’re hard-liner enough to say, “Break the law, suffer the consequences,” shouldn’t the punishment at least fit the crime? And if you’re still cold enough to say, “Well, it’s effective,” consider this: This heinous practice was put into place by our own attorney general (who justified it with a cherry-picked Bible verse), and our president blamed rivals before tweeting his list of legislative demands to be met before he stops it. Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president... if we say we’re okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip... what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next? This should not be a political issue - it’s a human one. A crime against humanity is a crime against us all. More info in link in my bio. Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you’re a f*cking earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you. And our new baby’s name is Gwendolyn ❤️ #HappyFathersDay everybody.

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on

"As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid’s benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it’s happening to both). And it wouldn’t be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity," he wrote.