Heather Locklear hospitalized after threatening to kill herself: report

Heather Locklear was reportedly hospitalized on Sunday after she threatened to kill herself.

TMZ reported the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a call at Locklear’s home from a family member who dialed 911 and expressed concern for the “Melrose Place” star’s safety.

The Ventura County Fire Department confirmed a call was made concerning an incident on Sunday but would not identify the individual involved, citing HIPAA laws.

“There was a call to the 4900 block of Summit View Drive on Sunday,” a public information officer told Fox News. "We did respond to that address yesterday at 3:55 in the afternoon."

The 4900 block of Summit View Drive is the location where Locklear was arrested earlier this year.

Locklear was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation, TMZ reported.

A rep for the 56-year-old did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Locklear is having a difficult year. In February, she was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault on three police officers.

Locklear was accused of pushing and shouting at deputies who were answering a call that she had been violent with her boyfriend at the home. She was not charged with domestic violence, but her lawyer entered the plea of not guilty to four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer in April.

Locklear is best known for appearing on "Dynasty" and "T.J. Hooker" in the 1980s and "Melrose Place" in the 1990s. She was arrested after the incident in February and posted her $20,000 bail.

The former “Melrose Place” star had issues with substance abuse in the past and most recently entered rehab last year. She was arrested previously in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence. However, the charges were later dismissed. She was sentenced at the time to three years of informal probation and ordered to pay $700 as a fine and to take a driving safety class.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.