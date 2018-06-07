Expand / Collapse search
Lady Gaga unrecognizable in 'A Star Is Born' trailer with Bradley Cooper

Fox News
Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born," left, and again on the red carpet in 2015.  (Live Nation Productions/AP)

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sing in the first trailer for the upcoming remake of the 1937 film "A Star Is Born."

Cooper, who co-wrote and directed the film, is country singer-songwriter Jackson Maine.

He's struggling with alcoholism until he meets Lady Gaga's character, Ally. They fall in love but face an uncertain future.

The pop star is nearly unrecognizable as she typically wears a lot of makeup and crazy costumes in real life.

The 1937 film featured Janet Gaynor and Frederic March. Judy Garland and James Mason starred in the 1954 version, and the 1976 rock musical featured Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

The upcoming movie is scheduled to reach theaters on Oct. 5.

This combination of photos shows Lady Gaga, left, at a premiere for "Gaga: Five Foot Two" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 8, 2017 and Bradley Cooper at the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2018, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 24, 2018. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sing in the first trailer for the upcoming remake of the 1937 film “A Star Is Born.”  (AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.