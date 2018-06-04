Jon Stewart comes to defense of Samantha Bee over vulgar Ivanka Trump comments

Comedian Jon Stewart defended TBS host Samantha Bee at an event in San Francisco on Sunday over the vulgar language she used to describe Ivanka Trump last week.

Stewart, speaking at a Q&A at Clusterfest, blamed conservatives for creating a “game” and appeared to suggest that the “Full Frontal” host shouldn’t have apologized for her remarks, The Daily Beast reported.

“They don’t give a s--- about the word ‘c---.’ “That is probably—he says that instead of ‘please,’ I’m guessing,” Stewart said referring to reports of President Trump using explicit language himself.

Bee, who would appear on “The Daily Show” alongside Stewart in years past, apologized Thursday after she used vulgarity to slam Ivanka Trump in a monologue over a photograph the first daughter shared on social media.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night," Bee said in a statement. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

TBS also issued an apology shortly after Bee's tweet: "Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called the comment “vile and vicious,” while also noting the clear double standard.

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Sanders told Fox News.

The host’s comments were criticized by social media users as well with some calling for her show to be canceled.

“If this statement had been addressed to a child of a former president, Samantha Bee would be out of a job,” one social media user wrote.

“Roseanne deserved to get fired for her comment. Samantha Bee called Ivanka a 'c---' on air and Keith Olbermann routinely calls the President a 'motherf---er.' Do you think either will get fired? Maybe see why so many Americans think there’s a media double-standard for liberals,” another tweeted.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce and Brian Flood contributed to this report.