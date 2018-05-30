Roseanne Barr back on Twitter after 'leaving,' blames 'Ambien tweeting' after ABC cancels hit show

Less than 14 hours after following up a racist tweet by writing, "I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter," Roseanne Barr was back on the social media platform late Tuesday.

"guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me," she wrote in one post. "It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty."

ABC on Tuesday canceled Barr's widely popular reboot of "Roseanne," her hit 1988-1997 comedy series, shortly after the star posted a racist tweet about former President Barack Obama's aide Valerie Jarrett.

"Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!" Barr also tweeted. "I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday."

The rebooted show became an instant hit March 27, when the first episode attracted more than 18 million viewers.

Late Tuesday, Barr also retweeted several posts from a variety of other Twitter users, including some that contained doctored images and incorrect information.

One of the fake images that Barr recirculated depicted Whoopi Goldberg wearing a violently anti-Trump shirt. Barr quickly deleted that retweet.

ABC CANCELS 'ROSEANNE' AFTER RACIST TWEET

Barr also retweeted a fake image of Jarrett's Stanford yearbook quote, in which she purportedly says she wants to make the U.S. a more Islamic country. Barr later retweeted corrections from people who pointed out the photo was fake.

The comedian also posted several retweets that highlighted perceived hypocrisy by Disney, the parent company of ABC and ESPN.

"Not repugnant according to @WaltDisneyCo," read one post that Barr retweeted, referring to angry anti-Trump comments by Keith Olbermann, who recently returned to ESPN.

Barr also highlighted anti-Christian comments by Joy Behar, a co-host of ABC's "The View."

WATCH: MIKE PENCE ASKS BEHAR TO APOLOGIZE TO ALL CHRISTIANS

"Joy Behar mocked Mike Pence’s faith on The View and said that the way he prayed to Jesus was 'mental illness,'" read another post that Barr retweeted. "She didn’t apologize until a month later. ABC was silent. Roseanne‏"

In other posts, Barr retweeted apparent defenses of her racist comment concerning Jarrett's appearance.

"I look like a monkey. Why?" began one of the posts. "My DNA is 96% similar to a monkey's. It makes scientific sense. But due to emotions, double standards & feelings science is cancelled this year. There are 5,000 genders & if you don't agree with me you're a racist xenophobe."