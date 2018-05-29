'Deadliest Catch' star Blake Painter dead at 38: report

“Deadliest Catch” star Blake Painter has died, according to TMZ. He was 38.

Law enforcement told the celebrity news site the captain’s body was discovered Friday in his Oregon home after a friend reportedly became concerned after not hearing from him for a few days. Police determined Painter had been dead for several days.

Oregon police did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Discovery Channel had no comment.

Police discovered substances inside the home, which will be tested for possible narcotics, TMZ reports. While prescription pills were also found, it’s unclear if they were a factor in Painter's death.

TMZ added no foul play is suspected, and an autopsy and toxicology test will be performed to determine the official cause.

Painter was the captain of the F/V Maverick on the hit documentary series. The expert crab fisherman appeared in “Deadliest Catch” from 2006 until 2007 for seasons 2 and 3 when he reportedly quit.

“Deadliest Catch” explores the real-life high-sea adventures of Alaskan crab fisherman. It has been on the air since 2005.