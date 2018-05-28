Michelle Wolf makes more comments about Sarah Huckabee Sanders on her Netflix show 'The Break'

Comedian Michelle Wolf, who made controversial comments about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, gained her some negative attention, is at it again on the debut of her Netflix talk show “The Break.”

As previously reported, the star hosted the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner this year and got in trouble for taking a crack at Sanders in a bit that many believed as less a joke and more a shot at the press secretary’s looks.

Despite previously telling Entertainment Weekly that her new show wouldn’t rehash the events of the big event, she couldn’t help but address Sanders’ during a monologue about the recent appointment of CIA director Gina Haspel.

“After Gina was nominated, my best friend Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, ‘Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite,’” Wolf said. “Well if anyone’s an expert of hypocrites, it’s Sarah huckabee Sanders. And for the record, that was not a looks-based joke. That was about her ugly personality. She has the Mario Batali of personalities.”

“The Break,” which drops a new episode on Netflix every Sunday, also saw Sanders address critics that say she doesn’t support other women.

“Do women have to support other women? Of course not,” she joked. “If we did Hillary would be president, and I don’t think she is. But more and more women are achieving power.”

The show didn’t just focus on Sanders, topics such as the NFL’s kneeling ban, The #MeToo Movement and the royal wedding.

Previously, the former “Daily Show” alum, 32, joked about Sanders’ eye makeup saying that it was achieved from the ashes of lies she burned. So far, Sanders has not responded to the new remarks from the premiere episode.