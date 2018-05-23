Caitlyn Jenner calls Trump 'worst president' on LGBT issues, says she won't support his re-election

Though she's an unapologetic Republican, Caitlyn Jenner says she won't be supporting President Trump's 2020 re-election because she has been "disappointed" in his views on LGBTQ issues.

Jenner called Trump the “worst president we have ever had” when it comes to representing the LGBTQ community in a recent interview with Broadly.

The former Olympic athlete and reality TV star has faced fierce backlash from peers since she revealed she voted for Trump in the 2016 election. At the time, she said it was harder to come out as transgender than as a member of the Republican Party.

"I would rather convince the Republican Party to do a better job when it comes to all LGBT issues than to try to convince the Democrats to lower taxes and lower regulations and let our country thrive financially and economically," Jenner told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in April 2017.

Jenner now says she plans on "working from the inside" to get the Trump administration to understand her viewpoint on social issues.

“I think it’s good that I’m on the Republican side because the Republicans know that, and I have an immediate in with them to change their minds,” Caitlyn told the site. “The Republicans need the most work when it comes to our issues ... I’m not the type of person who is going to stand on a street corner with a sign and jump up and down. No, I’m going to go have dinner with these people.”

That's why, Jenner explained, she attended Trump's inauguration, where she had a "great conversation" with Vice President Mike Pence.

“He did some really anti-LGBT community stuff,” she said. “I know that. He’s also very Christian. He’s kinda like, from our standpoint, the real enemy. But that’s OK, I can handle that.”



Jenner told Pence she'd like to share her transition story with him and discuss various topics of importance within her community.

"‘You know what, I would love to do that,'" Jenner recalls Pence telling her, though she admits that conversation has not yet happened.

When it comes to the 2020 election, Jenner said she won't be backing Trump — and hopes "we can get somebody a little better," clarifying that she votes for the person, not the party.

“I want [Trump] to know politically I am disappointed, obviously. I don’t want our community to go backwards,” she told Broadly. “Just leave us alone, that’s all we want."

In the interview, published Tuesday, Jenner also threw shade at the Kardashians who she accused of "bashing" her alongside the trans community. Kim and Khloe have been open about supporting their mom, Kris Jenner, in the couple's December 2014 divorce.

Khloe explained in an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that Caitlyn's transition was sudden and didn't give her much time to process. In a November 2017 interview with Piers Morgan for "Life Stories," Jenner said she hadn't spoken to Khloe in years.

"'I don't talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it's difficult to talk about it, terribly, terribly sad," Jenner told Morgan, according to the Daily Mail. "I've lost all relationship with them, yes, I don't talk to any of them anymore."