What Khloe regrets filming for 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Khloe Kardashian’s life changed in 2007 when her family’s hit show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premiered but, in hindsight, she regrets having the cameras around as often as she does.

In a personal essay written for Glamour, the youngest Kardashian daughter got candid about her life on TV and how the cameras have influenced her family’s dynamic.

“We never could have fathomed the longevity of the show—that we would film 14 seasons and a handful of spin-offs. I don’t think anybody could have. When it comes to our drama, we are a large, blended family,” she wrote. “If you put a microscope over any family for 10 years, you’re bound to find cracks in the foundation. That’s just the name of the game, and we’re strong enough to endure it.”

The entire family allows cameras into their lives six days a week for up to 18 hours per day. While life under a microscope has mostly led to success for the Kardashian and Jenner family, there are certain things that the 33-year-old star wishes had remained private matters for them.

“When you compile that much footage into 13 or 14 44-minute episodes, you can find a lot of drama. Not every episode is juicy to us; it’s only juicy to the audience. Things like Kim’s robbery or Caitlyn’s transition? That’s the kind of stuff we wish we had never filmed,” she said. “We aren’t ever like, ‘Oooh! Let’s do this for season nine.’ This is our life, and these are the things that happen. And it’s funny — when we decide not to shoot things, people feel slighted. But when we film too much, they’re like, ‘Oh, you never should have filmed that.’ It’s a catch-22.”

Kardashian mentioned the transition of their transgender stepfather Bruce Jenner, who revealed her identity as a transgender woman, Caitlyn Jenner, in 2015. As Page Six notes, Khloe has previously explained that the speed with which the transition happened left a lot of the family little time to process, particularly her who continues to have a strained relationship with Caitlyn - as shown in the clip below.