Royal Wedding

Yes, Meghan Markle did curtsy to Queen Elizabeth

By Tamar Lapin | New York Post
Benjamin Hall reports on big moments from the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Video

Meghan Markle gets new title: Duchess of Sussex

Benjamin Hall reports on big moments from the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She may be breaking tradition, but she still curtsies for the queen.

Royal wedding watchers thought they caught a major faux pas when it looked like the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, didn’t bow for Queen Elizabeth II during Saturday’s service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“Could someone please tell me why she did not curtsy to the Queen? Is this a new protocol? Because she is American? Because she forgot? What?” one person tweeted.

Royal Wedding: A recap of the nuptials from the famous guests, the incredible fashion, the grand processions, the vows, and the speech by Bishop Michael Curry, to the incredible kiss between newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“Ok, forgive me if I missed it, but where was the curtesy?! Huge mistake if that was missed. I mean, she has lent you her grandmother’s tiara – take a moment to curtsy!” someone else wrote.

Etiquette coach William Hanson wrote: “Meghan – did you curtsy to Her Majesty? I will have to lie down for months if you did forget.”

It turned out that the 36-year-old former actress actually did curtsy, but the dutiful moment was cut short by some wonky TV video editing.

