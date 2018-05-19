Who is Sheku Kanneh-Mason? Royal wedding cellist who appeared on 'Britain's Got Talent'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding featured a series of unforgettable musical performances.

Here's what you need to know about cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who delivered three poignant pieces as the newlyweds signed the register.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, is a British cellist who won the BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2016.

He was the first black musician to win since the award's launch 38 years earlier.

Sheku grew up in Nottingham and began playing the cello when he was just six. Prior to this, he had briefly played the violin.

He is the third of seven children and, in 2015, the siblings were all competitors on "Britain's Got Talent" - where they performed as The Kanneh-Masons.

What did Sheku Kanneh-Mason play at the Royal Wedding?

Sheku said he was "excited and honored" when Meghan rang him up to ask if he would perform ahead of the wedding.

He wrote on Twitter: "I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes!!! What a privilege. I can’t wait!"

During the signing of the register, the talented cellist played:

Sicilienne Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824) arr. Chris Hazell (b.1948)

Apres un reve Gabriel Faure (1845-1924) arr. Chris Hazell

Ave Maria Franz Schubert (1797-1828) arr. Chris Hazell

When did Sheku Kanneh-Mason perform at the BAFTAS?

He performed at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Already in 2018, Sheku has broken a UK chart record - scoring the biggest-selling British debut of the year to date with his classical album, Inspiration.

The cellist became the first musician to perform at the BAFTAS twice as he took to he stage on February 18, 2018.

He was joined on stage by his equally talented siblings.

His eldest sister, Isata, played the viola, brother, Braimah, 20, was on the violin.

Konya, his 17-year-old sister also played violin, and Jeneba, 15, was on second cello.

The super-talented family will be performing a rendition of Evening of Roses as an accompaniment to this year’s obituaries.