'Superman' star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Margot Kidder, best known for her role as Lois Lane in the 1978 "Superman" film, has died. She was 69.

An obituary for the actress said she died on Sunday at her home in Livingston, Montana. A cause of death is currently unknown.

Kidder starred opposite Christopher Reeve in "Superman" and three sequels. She continued to act in many movies and TV shows most recently starring in the 2017 film "The Neighborhood." According to IMDB, she has roles in two upcoming films that are in pre-production.

The Canadian actress began her career in acting in 1968 and received her big break in the 1973 film "Sisters." She soon went on to appear in several critically-acclaimed films such as "Black Christmas" in 1974, "The Great Waldo Pepper" in 1975 and "92 in the Shade" later that same year.

Kidder also infamously battled bipolar disorder and was homeless for a short time in 1996. That same year, Kidder was working on her autobiography when her computer was infected by a virus causing her to lose all of her files. She became paranoid and disappeared for four days until she was found in a stranger's backyard and taken to Olive View Medical Center by police.

She opened up to People magazine five months after her manic incident saying she had "mood swings that could knock over a building."

Kidder said a the time that she was first diagnosed with bipolar disorder eight years earlier by refused to take lithium which was prescribed to her.

"It’s very hard to convince a manic person that there is anything wrong with them," said Kidder. In 2007, she revealed she had not suffered a manic episode in 11 years and credited orthomolecular medicine.

Kidder was married and divorced three times and is survived by her daughter Maggie McGuane.

A rep for the actress did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Story developing...