Lisa Vanderpump's brother found dead of suspected drug overdose, report says

TV personality and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump is calling her brother’s death “a shock to us all,” according to a report in the Daily Mail Sunday.

The British tabloid reported that 59-year-old Mark Vanderpump, who worked as a DJ, died of a suspected drug overdose at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on April 30.

It’s unclear it the fatal overdose was accidental or deliberate, according to the paper.

An email from Fox News to Vanderpump's media rep for comment Sunday was not immediately returned.

Sources said Vanderpump has been left devastated and is traveling to the UK for the funeral, the Daily Mail reported.

LISA VANDERPUMP: 'VANDERPUMP RULES' IS IN 'FULL FAST AND FURIOUS MODE'

She has not been seen in public or on social media since news of his death.

“This has come as a shock to us all,” she said in a statement to the paper. ”My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this.”

She added, “He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy. We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time."

Mark Vanderpump faced legal troubles and the end of his 22-year marriage, according to the paper.

Vanderpump is one of the stars of the reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She also stars in a spinoff, “Vanderpump Rules,” which features her West Hollywood restaurant Sur and its employees.