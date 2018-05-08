Tom Brady mocked for Met Gala outfit

Tom Brady dressed to impress at Monday night’s Met Gala — but fans weren’t loving his outfit fit for the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Brady arrived at the star-studded event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art with his model wife Gisele Bundchen, both wearing Atelier Versace. The New England Patriots quarterback donned a Barocco-embroidered Versace suit, with a gold design on his lapel.

Though the couple seemed to love their outfits for the gala, Twitter users weren’t so fond of Brady’s look. Fans mocked the football player’s embroidered suit, some calling him a “dragon slayer,” an “accountant for a mariachi band” and the villain in a “James Bond” movie.

“Tom Brady dressed as a dragon slayer to the #MetGala. Or a Chinese New Year calendar,” one person wrote.

Another user tweeted, “Tom Brady look like the accountant for a mariachi band.”

“tom brady looks like he's about to ask a room full of people to suspend their disbelief and believe in the power of magic just for one night,” one tweet read.

Sporting News tweeted, “There's no way Tom Brady isn't secretly a James Bond super-villain.”

One person wrote, “Tom Brady is metamorphosing into a crazy person that sells spaceship tickets to his secret planet in another galaxy.”

“did not know Cobra Kai had an online MBA program, respect,” another person tweeted.

“He looks like the inside of a fancy hotel,” A Twitter user wrote.

Despite the criticism, Brady and Bundchen’s outfits were rather reserved compared to what other stars wore. At the end of the night, Brady posted a photo with Bundchen and captioned it: "24k Magic....My Beautiful Date @gisele Linda Mamai.”

Bundchen also revealed her gold dress was made with sustainable organic silk.

“Ready to go! Thank you to the entire @versace team for working so hard to make me an eco dress. The fabric and lining used are both 100% organic silk ecologically dyed, the threads are 100% organic cotton and everything is certificated as GOTS: Global Organic Textile Standard. Thank you to my super team @hungvanngo @davidvoncannon @georgecortina and @deborahlippman for getting me ready for tonight!” the model wrote on Instagram.