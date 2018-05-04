Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union are back on good terms following 17-year secret feud

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union are finally on good terms. Though, it wasn't exactly known that the two actresses were ever not cool with each other.

In a recent interview with Extra, Pinkett Smith revealed the shocking news that she and Union had been in a long-time feud, but have since decided to reconcile. While talking about her new Facebook Watch show, "Red Table Talk," Will Smith's wife opened up about her rift with the "Bring It On" alum.

“I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union,” she said. “We haven’t been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have [reconciled]."

The "Girls Trip" star went on to explain that the idea of having Union on her show was a suggestion from her producers.

“When the producers said we want to do a girlfriends show, her name just kept coming up,” she continued. “It just couldn’t be anything else.”

And when it comes to the stars' long-time disagreement, Pinkett Smith admitted that she doesn't exactly remember how the rift began.

“We don’t even know how it started!” she said, then clarified that their feud was “definitely” over.

In addition to re-connecting with Union, the actress also re-discovered Instagram. On Thursday, the actress celebrated her return to the social media platform with a seflie she captioned, "Feels good to be back."

Feels good to be back ✨ A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on May 3, 2018 at 4:26pm PDT

With only three new posts, Pinkett Smith also shared a video promoting her new show which she will host with the help of Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her 17-year-old daughter, singer and model Willow Smith.

“Red Table Talk is about raw truth, love and deep passion. My mother is old school, Willow is new school, and I find myself right in the middle,” Pinkett Smith explained to People. “I’ve done a lot of sharing and growing on Facebook. Being able to engage with the Facebook Watch community in such a deeply personal way is amazing, and I’m excited to be part of something new.”