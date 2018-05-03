Kathy Griffin says Anderson Cooper will never apologize to her: 'He's not that kind of guy'

It’s been nearly a year since Kathy Griffin kicked off her apology tour following her controversial Donald Trump severed-head photo shoot, but it’s not all water under the bridge between the comedian and former pal Anderson Cooper.

“That one just hurt, I don’t even have a joke, when he turned on me, I didn’t even hear from him for two months,” Griffin said in an interview on “The Wendy Williams Show,” airing Wednesday. “I thought, ‘Well, I guess I’m off the list.'”

Griffin, 57, was yanked from CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast last spring, which she had co-hosted with Cooper, 50, since 2007. After calling Griffin’s stunt “disgusting and inappropriate,” Cooper went on to say he wanted “nothing but good things for her.” In Griffin’s eyes, the damage had already been done.

“Kathy totally misjudged this. She truly believed that Anderson would stick up for her,” a source told Page Six in June. “She considered him a friend. While she has nobody to blame but herself, she feels somehow betrayed.”

CNN later replaced Griffin with Andy Cohen. She and Cooper are no longer friends, nor does she expect an apology.

“He’s not that kind of guy,” Griffin told Williams. “He and Jeff Zucker, who runs CNN, they’re not cut from that cloth.”

Despite being cut from Cooper’s group of friends, Griffin is grateful for those who did reach out.

“Amy Schumer sent the cutest, funniest video ever, really supportive. Bette Midler wrote the most lovely letter. Martin Sheen, from ‘The West Wing’ called and he said, ‘Kathy, one heart with passion is a consensus,'” she shared. “Pauley Perrette from ‘CSI,’ she would call me every day and check in.”

