Corey Lewandowski says lawyer informed New York Magazine it's liable for criminal acts of star reporter

An attorney representing Corey Lewandowski sent New York Magazine a letter claiming that the publication is liable for the criminal acts of star reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who admitted to entering the home of President Trump's former campaign manager without permission.

The letter was first reported by Daily Mail and confirmed to Fox News by Lewandowski.

The letter informs New York Magazine that Lewandowski is suffering from “embarrassment and anxiety” as a result of Nuzzi entering his apartment without permission while working on a feature story about former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, according to the Daily Mail.

After news of Nuzzi entering his home first surfaced two months ago, Lewandowski tweeted: “I haven’t seen my photo album that was in the foyer prior to this incident. Wonder where it could be.”

Nuzzi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lewandowski told Fox News in March that he was considering legal action after Nuzzi explained how she wound up inside a townhouse where Lewandowski lives during an interview with the Columbia Journalism Review.

“I tried to knock on the basement door, but the gate wasn’t open. Then I walked up the steps to the main door and knocked for, like, 10 minutes. And I’m knocking, knocking, nobody’s answering. But after a while, I just touched the door knob, and the door was open. I walked in and I’m in the house, by myself,” Nuzzi told CJR. “So I took this photo of the quote on a wall. I peered around but I didn’t walk fully into the house.”

Nuzzi then explained that she left the residence after texting her boyfriend, who advised her that “it probably wasn’t legal.”

Lewandowski told Fox News following the publication of the interview that he did not grant Nuzzi permission to enter the townhouse.

Lewandowski lives above the offices of Turnberry Solutions, a lobbying firm. Nuzzi told Fox News when Lewandowski first mentioned legal action that the door she opened was “technically” the Turnberry Solutions entrance.

“In September, Corey Lewandowski told Politico, ‘Get your facts right... I have nothing to do with Turnberry Solutions.’ Mr. Lewandowski, who hasn't been registered as a lobbyist since 2011, reportedly signed a noncompete when he departed his firm, Avenue Strategies, in May 2017, which prevents him from lobbying or directing others to lobby for foreign or domestic clients for a year, according to his former partner there,” Nuzzi told Fox News in March.

“So it's very interesting that Mr. Lewandowski refers to the offices of Turnberry Solutions, in his statement to Fox News, as ‘my office.’ If Mr. Lewandowski has nothing to do with Turnberry Solutions, why would he be in a position to grant or deny anyone permission to enter offices belonging to Turnberry Solutions?”

In the article Nuzzi referenced, Politico reported that Turnberry Solutions was “staffed by two lobbyists who worked for Lewandowski’s old firm” and he denied involvement despite “plenty of evidence to the contrary.”

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said that Nuzzi “committed a crime” when she passed the invisible dividing line, invading privacy.

“You can do that by just sticking your hand in,” Napolitano said.

When Lewandowski first mentioned the possibility of taking legal action, Nuzzi – who is a regular on the upscale Washington, D.C. social scene -- stood her ground and even joked that she would “probably thrive” in jail.

New York Magazine has stood by Nuzzi since news of her entering the townhouse came to light, but declined comment regarding the letter claiming it is liable for any criminal acts.

